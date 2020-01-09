Unexpected guest walks into Vernon home

One Vernonite had a stranger stroll into her home mid-afternoon looking for a ‘friend’

Vernon residents had an unexpected guest pop into their 27th Avenue home Wednesday afternoon.

“We had someone walk right into our home today, mid-afternoon, ‘looking for their neighbour/friend,’” Carlene Boots wrote to the Vernon and Area Community Forum on Facebook.

“He stopped and turned around real fast as soon as he saw someone was home, but then was seen walking into others’ driveways down the street,” she wrote.

Boots said RCMP were notified straight away and will take extra precautions to ensure the front doors are locked, even while people are home.

“We always advise people keep their doors locked,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media officer Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said. “If someone you don’t know comes into your house and you’re concerned, call 911 right away.”

READ MORE: GALLERY: Otters play in Enderby

READ MORE: WATCH: SilverStar fundraiser raises $38K for Australia

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon rock climbing centre reaches new heights in 2020
Next story
Body found behind Kelowna Gospel Mission

Just Posted

Update: Off-duty officer witnesses armed robbery at Salmon Arm liquor store

Enderby man accused in incident that allegedly involved .22-caliber rifle and handgun

Unexpected guest walks into Vernon home

One Vernonite had a stranger stroll into her home mid-afternoon looking for a ‘friend’

GALLERY: Otters play in Enderby

Five otters spotted having a time around the Shuswap River

WATCH: SilverStar fundraiser raises $38K for Australia

‘It’s been pretty devastating all across the country and there’s no end in sight’

Vernon rock climbing centre reaches new heights in 2020

The Rock Garden set to expand, doubling climbing space

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

Kelowna’s Tolko sawmill shuts its doors for good

Wednesday marked the last day of operation for the mill

Body found behind Kelowna Gospel Mission

RCMP and ambulance services were on scene Thursday morning

Kelowna company offers reward to return dog that was allegedly stolen

The German Shepherd was last seen near the Black Mountain gas station on Highway 33 and Gallagher Dr

New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Other changes include nixing clause that said people must be financially independent for two years

A needle and chopstick: New tattoo shop opens in Revelstoke

It’s the second business in the city to offer tattoos

Who’s best to bring along in a zombie apocalypse? UBC Okanagan professors argue

The Life Raft Debate returns as experts defend their expertise come a zombie attack

‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

Delaram Dadashnejad was studying to become a dietician

Senior Vancouver cop dismissed for relationship with subordinate

Const. Nicole Chan died in January, sparking an investigation into the misconduct

Most Read