Unexploded Second World War ordnance discovered near Vernon

The device was found in the Cosens Bay area, a former testing area for mortar rounds

A pair of hikers stumbled upon what is believed to be an unexploded Second World War ordnance while walking off-trail in Cosens Bay.

Vernon RCMP were advised of the device’s location Friday, May 15 at approximately 4:45 p.m.

The Cosens Bay area had at one point been used as a testing range for mortar rounds. Frontline officers attended the area to examine the device and sent photos to their explosive disposal unit.

“Given the paint markings on the device, it is believed to be a live ordnance,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “We have the area cordoned off in order to ensure the safety of park users while we await the attended of the Canadian Forces Explosive Disposal Unit from Esquimalt.”

The Sidewinder trail will be closed for the time being and access to the Cosens Bay trail has been restricted. Cosens Bay Road remains open for vehicle traffic.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have two police officers on scene to direct people away from the area and it is anticipated the military will arrive late Saturday afternoon.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
