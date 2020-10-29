Unique work of art stolen from Vernon man’s courtyard

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and a local Vernon man are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for a unique piece of art stolen from Chris Saunders’ Okanagan Landing home Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (Chris Saunders - Contributed)

‘Theft and trespass violations are getting out of control in Okanagan Landing’

A Vernon man and police are asking the public to keep their eye out for a unique piece of art that was stolen from his Okanagan Landing property.

“Theft and trespass violations are getting out of control in Okanagan Landing,” said Chris Saunders, noting this isn’t the first instance something has been taken from him.

“In my personal experience, in the early hours of Aug. 13 this year, my Toyota Tacoma truck was stolen right out of my driveway,” he said. “Since then, I have had prowlers on my property and at 4:01 a.m. on Thanksgiving Monday, a large, heavy and very distinctive work of art was stolen from my courtyard.”

The four-foot-tall and three-feet wide sculpture made of hibiscus, coconut wood and pounded steel, created by late Vernon artist David Trevelyan, weighs around 50 pounds.

The Kokokan Twist, as the sculpture is called, was purchased and the proceeds went to support the late artist’s wife who resides in Bali, Indonesia.

“I am asking for exposure and for everybody to keep an eye out for this very unique, one of a kind artwork,” Saunders said.

Anyone who may have seen the item, or have information related to the investigation, is asked to please contact Const. Stevenson of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

