United Way BC worked together with community partners to provide blankets to wildfire evacuees at a group lodging facility in Kelowna, B.C. on Aug. 18. (United Way BC/Contributed to Black Press Media)

United Way launches B.C. recovery fund for wildfire evacuees

The organization is urging people to donate to the United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund

The United Way is calling on British Columbians for help as they work with communities to support wildfire evacuees and those touched by the province’s worst wildfire season in history.

United Way BC launched its United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund on Monday, Aug. 21, to mobilize resources and respond to the immediate and emerging needs.

“This is a moment when unity and support matter most,” said Michael McKnight, President and CEO of United Way BC. “Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the wildfires, and we are determined to stand alongside them throughout the journey of response and recovery.”

The group has spearheaded immediate relief measures in the past, helping provide essentials like food, water, blankets, personal care items and gas cards for evacuees.

The organization is also working closely with agencies in the community to support meal delivery initiatives for seniors who may find themselves confined indoors due to the thick wildfire smoke. They will continue to focus on supporting the comprehensive recovery and rebuilding efforts for all affected regions as the wildfire season roars on.

“We are here for the long haul,” McKnight said.

Each dollar donated will be matched by Interior Savings and Gulf & Fraser, up to $20,000.

Visit the United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund for more details.

