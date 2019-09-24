United Way makes Vernon social issues #UNIGNORABLE

Organizations highlight tough subjects like homelessness, domestic violence to bring about change

United Way kicked off its fall campaign in Vernon last week at Bannister Honda, which will highlight key issues in the community.

#UNIGNORABLE is a unique campaign that seeks to highlight local issues including homelessness, poverty and domestic violence. The United Way Southern Interior BC community champions donned bright orange shirts to send the message home that these issues can’t go unseen or ignored.

“We are on a mission to raise awareness of local, social issues and help the most vulnerable people so they have a chance at a better way of life,” the statement said.

Charity partners, community leaders, local businesses, corporate sponsors and volunteers gathered on Sept. 19, to launch the campaign.

READ MORE: Police presence in downtown Vernon does more than deter crime

READ MORE: Curb appeal cost not appealing to some Vernon residents

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders
Next story
One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

Just Posted

Armstrong middle school gets funding for ‘extreme learning’ playground project

Len W. Wood Middle School received $15,000 from the FortisBC 2019 Community Giving Fund

United Way makes Vernon social issues #UNIGNORABLE

Organizations highlight tough subjects like homelessness, domestic violence to bring about change

Police presence in downtown Vernon does more than deter crime

RCMP downtown duo establish relationships with wraparound services

Vernon firefighters look to fill their boots for charity

Funds raised will go to support Muscular Dystrophy Awareness month

Paragliders descend into Lumby for international competition

Experienced paragliders will compete at the Lumby Open 2019 Accuracy Sept. 27-29

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

People’s Party candidate regrets comparing climate change activism to Nazi propaganda

Ken Finlayson said he was trying to show teenaged activist Greta Thunberg is being exploited

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

Langley Conservative candidate stays quiet after blackface controversy

Tamara Jansen has not spoken to the media since Thursday

One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail

B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union says incident part of increasingly violent trend

Up in flames on Highway 97 in South Okanagan

Jeep was spotted on the side of the road between Penticton and Trout Creek

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes at Tyee Spit near the city’s downtown

Summerland youth organization closing

SADI Unity Youth Club had served community for past two decades

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

Most Read