United Way supports Okanagan charities

Okanagan residents disproportionately affected by COVID-19 have been given a financial boost from United Way Southern Interior BC (SIBC).

The organization has invested more than $1.3 million in 90-plus charities in the region to support people affected by the novel coronavirus.

Several granting streams have been rolled out in the past few months to provide emergency relief and capacity assistance to frontline community service organizations across our region.

In early April, United Way SIBC launched and distributed the COVID-19 Relief and Recovery fund in partnership with local donors, community foundations and the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program. In addition, United Way SIBC launched a call for applications in May for the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF).

The ECSF is funded by the Government of Canada and is being administered in collaboration with United Way Centraide Canada, Community Foundations of Canada and the Canadian Red Cross. The fund provides financial support to charities and other qualified donees adapting their frontline services to support vulnerable Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In crises, there exists opportunity. It has been inspiring to see the collective action over the last few months that has emerged in order to best serve those most impacted by the pandemic,” said Kahir Lalji, executive director of United Way SIBC.

“The work of social and community-based agencies have been instrumental lifelines for our most vulnerable neighbours. We are grateful to all our partners, including all levels of government, who have come together to address urgent and emergent needs the sector is facing.

“While we have been able to make incredible investment and impact due to the generosity of time, knowledge and resources of so many, there still exists a dire need in the sector and we continue to appeal to all our friends and partners to come together to address the social issues that have been heightened through COVID19.”

United Way SIBC along with generous donors and community partners are proud to support these critical investments in our local communities during this time of exceptional need.

From meeting basic human needs and providing immediate intervention services to post-pandemic capacity building and recovery, initial feedback and reports from the investments have shown incredible impact for these charities and the clients they serve.

“Together, we are showing our local love by rapidly responding to serve the needs of the most vulnerable in our community who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement from United Way SIBC said.

