United Way Southern Interior BC volunteers and staff have helped invest more than $1.3 million in 90+charities in the region to support people affected by the coronavirus. (United Way SIBC photo)

United Way supports Okanagan charities

United Way Southern Interior BC invests more than $1 million with 90+ regional groups

Okanagan residents disproportionately affected by COVID-19 have been given a financial boost from United Way Southern Interior BC (SIBC).

The organization has invested more than $1.3 million in 90-plus charities in the region to support people affected by the novel coronavirus.

Several granting streams have been rolled out in the past few months to provide emergency relief and capacity assistance to frontline community service organizations across our region.

In early April, United Way SIBC launched and distributed the COVID-19 Relief and Recovery fund in partnership with local donors, community foundations and the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program. In addition, United Way SIBC launched a call for applications in May for the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF).

The ECSF is funded by the Government of Canada and is being administered in collaboration with United Way Centraide Canada, Community Foundations of Canada and the Canadian Red Cross. The fund provides financial support to charities and other qualified donees adapting their frontline services to support vulnerable Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In crises, there exists opportunity. It has been inspiring to see the collective action over the last few months that has emerged in order to best serve those most impacted by the pandemic,” said Kahir Lalji, executive director of United Way SIBC.

“The work of social and community-based agencies have been instrumental lifelines for our most vulnerable neighbours. We are grateful to all our partners, including all levels of government, who have come together to address urgent and emergent needs the sector is facing.

“While we have been able to make incredible investment and impact due to the generosity of time, knowledge and resources of so many, there still exists a dire need in the sector and we continue to appeal to all our friends and partners to come together to address the social issues that have been heightened through COVID19.”

United Way SIBC along with generous donors and community partners are proud to support these critical investments in our local communities during this time of exceptional need.

From meeting basic human needs and providing immediate intervention services to post-pandemic capacity building and recovery, initial feedback and reports from the investments have shown incredible impact for these charities and the clients they serve.

“Together, we are showing our local love by rapidly responding to serve the needs of the most vulnerable in our community who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement from United Way SIBC said.

READ MORE: United Way launches COVID-19 response plan to support the most vulnerable


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charity

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate
Next story
B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

Just Posted

Witnesses report new wildfire sighting in Penticton

Multiple residents have witnessed smoke billowing near Sendero Canyon and Ridgedale

Penticton mayor, resident speak about evacuation experience

Over 300 properties in the Heritage Hill area are under an evacuation order

Police locate parent of young child found alone on Chase Falkland Road

Ambulance personnel called in to assess condition of child and parent

United Way supports Okanagan charities

United Way Southern Interior BC invests more than $1 million with 90+ regional groups

UPDATE: What to do with pets during the Mount Christie wildfire evacuation

The South Okanagan BC SPCA is on evacuation alert and cannot board animals

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

Kelowna RCMP looking for owner of lost ring

Are you missing a ring?

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

One person killed in fiery crash on Highway 3 in Princeton

One person was killed Wednesday (Aug.19) in a crash on Highway 3… Continue reading

RCMP eye two suspects in alleged arson targeting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief’s cabin

Structure, material destroyed in fire from the weekend, Gidimt’en Clan calls it a ‘hate crime’

‘Real jobs, real recovery’ needed after COVID-19, resource industries say

Report seeks changes to Indian Act for Indigenous participation

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club adapting to COVID-19 restrictions

Memberships are currently on sale for $225 and can be ordered online

RCMP divers find evidence of recent crime while searching Logan Lake

About 1,000 litres of yellow paint was spilled in the parking lot of Logan Lake Recreation Centre

First responders on scene of serious Highway 3 crash near Princeton

First responders are on the scene of a serious car accident on… Continue reading

Most Read