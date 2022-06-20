United Way supports youth projects across the Okanagan with funding

The South Okanagan Immigrant Community Services Society’s One World Youth Crew partnered with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #227 in Okanagan Falls to add murals as part of the indoor space redesign, with funding from the United Way of B.C. (Submitted)

The United Way of B.C. is donating to support three different youth projects in Okanagan Falls.

Two outdoor and one indoor project will receive funding.

A new disc golf course is being set up at the baseball fields, in partnership with the local parents advisory committee, School District 53 and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

Heartwood Learning is working with their home learners to design and build a butterfly garden in Lions Park.

The indoor space at the Royal Canadian Legion #227 in Okanagan Falls is also being redesigned, and the Legion is partnering with the One World Youth Crew to create murals for the new space.

The projects are funded from a pool for youth organizations and projects created by the United Way and Community Foundations across the province, including the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen.

In the Similkameen, the Upper Similkameen Indian Band’s Youth Group is also receiving funding to create a vegetable hydroponic system. The youth group will grow the food, package it and distribute it amongst community members.

In collaboration with the neighbouring Chuchuwayha Family Centre, the youth will also teach peers and younger children where food comes from and how to cook it.

The Brain Trust is working with youth with lived experience in the Central Okanagan to create the Brain Injury Youth Crime Prevention Program. This program aims to address the needs of youth with brain injuries in the juvenile justice system with a goal of reducing their likelihood of going into the adult justice system.

In the North Okanagan, the Sqilx’w Apna Society has created a N’sis’ooloxw Youth and Medicine Project, where youth will grow and harvest plants and medicines in workshops and outings with community elders.

The project focuses on connecting youth with medicine, culture, language, and plant knowledge amongst peers.

For more information about the United Way of British Columbia, as well as the programs and partners they support, you can go to www.uwbc.ca.

