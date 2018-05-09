University event to look at racism in B.C.

UBCO Okanagan to hold public talk and discussion on legacy of Chinese discrimination in B.C.

Decades after the adoption of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms, legacies of British Columbia’s history of anti-Chinese legislation linger as some blame Chinese buyers for inflated housing prices.

That’s the premise of a public talk and discussion UBC Okanagan will hold next week in Kelowna featuring an award-winning author and professor at the university’s Vancouver campus.

UBC associate history professor Henry Yu, who served from 2015 to 2018 as the co-chair of B.C.’s Legacy Initiatives Advisory Council and on the Vancouver’s Historical Discrimination Against Chinese Peoples Advisory Group, will discuss B.C.’s history of anti-Chinese racism and the importance of understanding its legacies.

He will also talk about a better way to understand historical wrongs and provide insight into where we are now and where we are going in the future.

An open discussion, moderated by CBC Radio West host Sarah Penton, will follow the presentation.

The free community event is open to the public and will take place at the Okanagan Innovation Centre in downtown Kelowna May 15 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Registration is required and can be made at henry-yu-ubco.eventbrite.ca.

The event, titled Are The Chinese A Problem? Does Canada’s history of racism continue to shape our communities, is sponsored by the UBC Okanagan Innovation Library and the Irving K. Barber Learning Centre.

Last month, the City of Vancouver issued a formal apology for the city’s history of anti-Chinese discrimination after examining its historical use of legal power to enforce racist policies and legislation.

In 2014, the B.C. Legislature unanimously supported a formal apology for the past provincial anti-Chinese policies.

Two years later, the provincial government introduced a Foreign Buyers’ Tax, which critics say is ominously reminiscent of the Chinese Head Tax put in place a century earlier.

