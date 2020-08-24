Post-secondary students are preparing to resume studies in early September. The University of Summerland is asking for retired instructors to provide assistance to students in the community. (Pixabay photo)

University of Summerland seeks instructors

Organizers of study space asking for retired instructors to provide assistance

The University of Summerland is looking for retired instructors as it prepares to open its doors to students this fall.

The university — a study space for post-secondary students, but not a degree-granting institution — will open on Sept. 8. Three Summerland churches have donated space and access to wifi in order to accommodate students.

READ ALSO: Summerland churches open doors to provide study spaces

While students continue to register, the organizing group is reaching out to the community to see if there are retired instructors or professionals who would be willing to provide support for these students in a volunteer capacity.

The university is looking for individuals with a background in mathematics/calculus, English, chemistry, physics, biology, nursing and engineering.Those who are interested are asked to email universityofsummerland@gmail.com.

The study space was created since many universities are only providing online instruction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are spaces available for up to 30 students in the program. Students must register at universityofsummerland.ca.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
CoronavirusStudents

