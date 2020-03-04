Under B.C. regulations, only licensed health professionals who are registered with the college can administer Botox. (Pixabay photo)

Unlicensed practitioner hosted ‘Botox and filler party’ despite court order: B.C. regulator

Maria Ezzati was allegedly administering cosmetic medical injectables to three different people for cash

An undercover sting has allegedly revealed that a Vancouver woman has been hosting Botox parties – despite not being a licensed health professional – and going against a previous court order, according to B.C.’s College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Undercover private investigators attended a “Botox and filler party” in Vancouver in February, and allegedly obtained video evidence that Maria Ezzati was administering cosmetic medical injectables to three different people for cash, the regulator claimed in a notice on Wednesday.

The college was granted an order from B.C. Supreme Court judge to search Ezzati’s property and said it will appear in court later in March to report on the items seized.

Under B.C. regulations, only licensed health professionals who are registered with the college can administer Botox.

Ezzati, who is a qualified physician in Ireland, was first placed on the regulator’s radar in April 2017 after officials were advised that she was administering cosmetic Botox and dermal fillers in her Vancouver office. The regulator obtained a court injunction against Ezzati, court documents read, which prohibited her from giving Botox injections as well as referring to herself as a doctor.

ALSO READ: ‘Dr. Lipjob’ avoids jail, gets 30-day suspended sentence

But Ezzati was back in court in 2018, after the college claimed Ezzati was going against the court order by setting up a storefront in Richmond, called CH Beauty Care. A B.C. Supreme Court judge found Ezzati in contempt for referring to herself as a doctor on her website, staybeautiful.info, which has since been taken down.

The college said on Wednesday it plans to put forward a fresh application in court to have Ezzati held in contempt for her most recent alleged conduct that violates the injunction.

“Receiving an injection of a prescription drug from an unlicensed practitioner is risky and has the potential for complications, including reaction to agents, infections, or greater harm due to human error,” Dr. Heidi Oetter, regulator CEO, said in a statement.

“There is no assurance that the practitioner is competent or qualified to provide treatment, or that the instruments and products being used were provided by a licensed manufacturer.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Doctors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trial dates set for Vernon-area duo accused of animal abuse
Next story
Vernon transit drivers to star in appreciation video

Just Posted

Vernon drug house shut down in police investigation

Fentanyl, meth, cash seized from local hotel room linked to probe

Vernon transit drivers to star in appreciation video

Vernonites can say thanks to bus drivers this Transit Driver Appreciation Day with cards

Trial dates set for Vernon-area duo accused of animal abuse

42 horses were seized from the property after two rotting horse carcasses were found

Vernon Rotarian pens travel memoir based in Nepal with humanitarian twist

Author and journalist Patti Shales Lefkos records solo journey building schools in remote Himalaya

Record four Vernon Ski Club athletes to U16 nationals

The quartet plus their coach will represent B.C. at national finals at Sun Peaks Resort

Westwold film in spotlight at Kamloops Festival

Psychological thriller Beyond the Woods was filmed in the rural community

Accused West Kelowna murderer claimed wife cheated, wanted RCMP to investigate

Officer said Danjou wanted RCMP to check truck containing ‘crucial evidence’ of partner’s infidelity

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Victoria man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck

Gabriel Raoul Nicol Milne was issued a speeding ticket in March of 2019

Unlicensed practitioner hosted ‘Botox and filler party’ despite court order: B.C. regulator

Maria Ezzati was allegedly administering cosmetic medical injectables to three different people for cash

Multi-vehicle crash now cleared on Coquihalla Highway

The crash occurred at the Zopkios Brake Check earlier today

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

Judge accepted that Matthew Brown didn’t remember the attack and found him not guilty

Hand-washing key to halting coronavirus, but some B.C. hospitals not meeting hygiene goals

Doctors failing to wash their hands as much as they should, surveillance at hospitals show

Most Read