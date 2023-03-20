Unmarked police vehicle towed after collision in downtown Kelowna

An unmarked police vehicle was involved in a collision with a civilian vehicle on March 20. (Brittney Webster/Capital News)

Police tape cordoned off an area of downtown Kelowna, Monday evening after an unmarked RCMP vehicle was involved in a collision.

According to Const. Mike Della-Paolera, a two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Richter Street and Bernard Avenue, just before 5:30 p.m. Monday (March 20).

Witnesses say police tape closed off the area from Bertram Street to Richter Street on Bernard Avenue as well as Richter south to Lawrence Avenue, until about 6 p.m.

Const. Della-Paolera confirmed that the Mountie involved in the incident was not injured.

The other vehicle involved was towed from the scene.

Details of the incident are not yet available.

