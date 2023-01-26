‘Unsightly’ location of wireless tower rejected by Coldstream

Despite council’s non-support, Mayor Ruth Hoyte said the Buchanan Road area is in need of reliable cell service

Coldstream council is in favour of bringing a wireless telecommunications tower to town, but took issue with its proposed location.

Cypress Land Services (on behalf of Rogers Communication Inc.) has proposed to build a wireless tower in the 6600 block of Buchanan Road, over a corner section of an agricultural lot about 570 metres northwest of the intersection of Highway 6 and School Road.

At its most recent meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, council chose not to give support to the location.

Mayor Ruth Hoyte said the reason for the non-support was due to the “unsightly” tower’s close proximity to the road.

“We thought it might be a little nicer up the road, up the hill, rather than right beside (the road),” she told The Morning Star.

Hoyte emphasized that while the proposed site of the tower has been rejected, the tower itself has not.

“We do understand that those residents absolutely deserve reliable cell service and consistent service, which is not in place right now,” Hoyte said.

Council’s decision not to support the tower’s location will be forwarded to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada for review.

“They’ll come back with some alternate locations,” Hoyte said. “The next step is just to look at the proposed alternate locations and then once those are approved we can absolutely move forward, and we will.”

Rogers is proposing a 36-metre monopole tower that will improve wireless services to portions of east Coldstream.

Brendan Shykora

