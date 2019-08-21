The railways tracks run right through Revelstoke. (File)

‘Unsubstantiated’ bomb threat against CP Rail in Revelstoke

On Aug. 18, a bomb threat was made against CP Rail in Revelstoke

A bomb threat was recently made against CP Rail in the Revelstoke area.

Both the CP Police and Revelstoke RCMP said they investigated the threat, made on Aug. 18, and determined that the report was erroneous and there was no immediate threat to the public and or the railway. The threat did briefly halt train traffic.

Cpl. Thomas Blakney said bomb threats for Revelstoke are unusual. Regardless, the RCMP always investigate such claims.

READ MORE: Man that named Revelstoke Dam as potential terrorist target may be released

He also advised the public to report any suspicious activity in and around Revelstoke, including the dam, to the RCMP.

CP Police and RCMP are still investigating where and who made the threat.

READ MORE: Alberta woman dies in motorcycle accident in Revelstoke

With files from Jocelyn Doll.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Liberals block hearings into scathing ethics report on SNC-Lavalin affair

Just Posted

The Harley Guy comedian rides into Vernon

Herb Dixon will be performing at The Green Pub in Vernon this Sept.

Vernon ADHD workshop shows youths’ experience through art

Vernon ADHD Task Force is holding a final workshop Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Vernon Art Gallery

Cyclists don’t belong on sidewalks

LETTER: New Kal Road bike path not fit for avid riders or roadies

True Leaf closes in on licence for Okanagan cannabis hub

True Leaf Cannabis Inc. says it expects to receive its cultivation licence by fourth quarter of 2019

Vernon student off to UBCM with council

Cadence Taron, a Grade 12 student at Fulton Secondary, applied to attend annual convention

VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

Liberals block hearings into scathing ethics report on SNC-Lavalin affair

Dion concluded in his report last week that Trudeau broke the Conflict of Interest Act

Infamous Okanagan motel to appeal being boarded up

‘The people that are living there today are compromised by the fact that they have to live there’

Retired Richmond fisherman wins record-breaking $60M Lotto Max jackpot

Joseph Katalinic won the biggest Lotto Max prize ever awarded

Poll: Are you stressed about back to school costs?

Take our poll and have your say

Lane had excelled in science fairs

Summerland graduate became senior geologist

NDP candidate to open Vernon campaign office

Harwinder Sandhu hopes to unseat incumbent Mel Arnold in October’s federal election

Shuswap woman protests for family court reform

Goals include increased resources for people who wish to represent themselves

South Okanagan dangerous offender back in court

Administrative error has led to more court time being used up in Penticton

Most Read