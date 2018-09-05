This cover image released by Hachette Books shows “Commander In Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump,” by Rick Reilly. (Hachette Books via AP)

Upcoming book assails Trump’s ‘ethics deficit’ in golf

“Commander In Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump,” by Rick Reilly

The next book to take on President Donald Trump isn’t focused on Russia or tax policy. It’s about his golf game.

Hachette Books announced Wednesday that Rick Reilly’s “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump” will come out next May. Hachette is calling the book a close study of Trump’s “ethics deficit” on the course and what it says about him as a leader. Reilly is a longtime contributor to Sports Illustrated and CNN. He’s basing his book on firsthand observations, along with interviews with everyone from golfing partners to caddies.

Reilly has written about Trump and golf before, notably in his 2003 publication, “Who’s Your Caddy?: Looping for the Great, Near Great, and Reprobates of Golf.”

The Associated Press

