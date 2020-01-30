Upcoming water advisory for Enderby

Precautionary water advisory to take place while work underway at treatment facility

A precautionary water quality advisory will be in effect for the City of Enderby Monday.

The advisory is in place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 while work is being completed to improve the water treatment plant.

This type of notice is issued when there is some risk associated with consuming drinking water. A boil water notice is not required.

While work is underway, the Shuswap groundwater source will supply water directly to Enderby’s reservoirs.

All drinking water will continue to be disinfected with chlorine, but the ultraviolet treatment barrier will not be in service.

Those wishing for extra protection may wish to boil water intended for consumption. Water should be boiled rapidly for at least one minute, or an alternate source of water may be used.

The advisory is expected to remain in place until Wednesday evening, unless further notice is provided.





