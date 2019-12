Avalanche control is planned for Dec. 4 east of Revelstoke on Highway 1. Expect closures of up to two hours between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. (Twitter/EmconD)

Starting at 9 a.m. expect two hour closures east of Revelstoke

Avalanche control is planned for Highway 1 today.

Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Dec. 4, expect multiple closures of up to two hours.

The work will be happening between Rogers Pass Summit and Beaver Valley Rd. east of Revelstoke.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.