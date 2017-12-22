Update: Copper Island Pub destroyed by fire

The cause of the blaze is under investigation

Fire crews battle a fire at the Copper Island Inn and Pub on Dec. 21. -image credit: Jake Ootes photo

Update: 9:15 a.m. Dec. 22

The Copper Island Inn and Pub in Scotch Creek has been destroyed by a fire which started in the afternoon of Dec. 21.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Fire Services Coordinator Sean Coubrough said there were seven people inside the structure when it caught fire.

The occupants were able to flee the building and an emergency call went out which was answered by the Scotch Creek/Lee Creek Fire Department, as well as the Celista and Anglemont departments. No one was injured.

Scotch Creek/Lee Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Engholm said the call went out at 3:30 p.m. and was initially reported as a chimney fire.

Our local pub, rather, only pub for miles is gone. Sad day for North Shuswap. Heart breaking for the owners. https://t.co/CrS80nFlkO — Nicholas Humphries (@MrNickHumphries) December 22, 2017

Coubrough said crews arrived on scene approximately 10 minutes after the initial call went out to find smoke and an orange glow coming from the rear of the building. By the time they had hoses set up, the fire was venting out the roof of the building.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Coubrough said the building’s wood furnace system is being investigated as a possible cause.

Crews were on scene until 1 a.m. getting the fire extinguished.

“The fire did spread very rapidly. The interior, from speaking with the owner, I guess had cedar paneling on the inside and it allowed the fire to travel very quickly,” Coubrough said.

“It was a great response by all three departments.”

Engholm said approximately 24 firefighters battled the blaze.

CSRD Emergency Social Services (ESS) is providing assistance to the five people who called the pub and its attached motel home. Coubrough said along with two long-term renters, the owner and her two daughters lived on the property.

-with files from Kamloops This Week

Original story

Initial reports indicate the Copper Island Pub in Scotch Creek caught fire last night.

Photos posted on social media show fire trucks on scene and flames coming out of the roof of the building.

More to come.

