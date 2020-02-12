Traffic lines up on Highway 97B just north of Deep Creek Road about 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 as emergency crews clear the highway. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Update: Drivers from Vernon and Armstrong injured in Highway 97B collision

Salmon Arm RCMP ask for witnesses to Feb. 11 incident

A two-vehicle head-on collision caused the closure of Highway 97B Tuesday night near Salmon Arm.

Cpl. Mike Halskov of RCMP Traffic Services reports that a northbound car crossed the centre line near Ranchero Drive, just north of Deep Creek Road, colliding with a southbound vehicle.

Halskov said both vehicles were damaged extensively and the drivers suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West reports the driver of the northbound car, a Vernon man in his 30s, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to hospital in Vernon. The other driver, an Armstrong man in his 70s, was also taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor and the cause of the crash remains unknown, he reports.

Although the highway was foggy at the time it’s not known if weather contributed to the collision.

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. Feb. 11 and the highway was reopened by about 10:45 p.m.

At least two ambulances and three firetrucks and rescue vehicles responded to the incident.

West asks anyone who may have witness the crash to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment at 250-832-6044.

“Your information may assist us in piecing together what lead to this collision,” said West.

