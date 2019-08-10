UPDATE: Evacuation alert for 250 properties due to Eagle Bluff fire

UPDATE 11:49 a.m., Aug. 10
The British Columbia Wildfire Service says a fire in the province’s south Okanagan remains out of control but its direction offers a better chance for containment.
The blaze has charred nearly 23 square kilometres since it was discovered.
Evacuation alerts remain in effect for more than 250 properties, including the Okanagan Correctional Centre, but no homes or outbuildings have been lost.
Environment Canada is calling for a risk of lightning in the southern Okanagan on Saturday but is also forecasting slightly cooler temperatures and weekend showers across much of the parched region.
– with files from the Canadian Press
David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter