UPDATE: Evacuation orders issued for Nk’Mip Creek wildfire

UPDATE: 6:30 p.m.

More properties have been ordered evacuated due to the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire burning out of control at 2,000 hectares between Osoyoos and Oliver.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has declared a state of local emergency and issued an evacuation order for Area E/West Boundary for 122 properties. Another 304 properties are on evacuation alert.

A list of affected properties is available here.

Evacuees are asked to register for emergency support services online or at the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena in Grand Forks.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an evacuation order to several properties in Electoral Area “A.” A full list of properties on evacuation order is available here. A number of other properties in the area are on evacuation alert.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Town of Osoyoos for the Casa Del Lago resort in Osoyoos.

Because of the potential danger to life, property and health, the Town of Osoyoos has issued the evacuation alert for the following areas: 7600 Cottonwood Drive and 7800 Cottonwood Drive, said a press release issued by the Town of Osoyoos on Tuesday.

Casa Del Lago on evacuation alert from Nk’Mip fire. (Submitted)

An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

The Town of Osoyoos and the RDOS has issued an evacuation alert for all properties north of Highway 3, east of Cottonwood Drive and West of 45th Street.

Also on Tuesday afternoon, the Oliver Fire Department was called back to where the fire started because winds had shifted and flames were threatening two homes on Osoyoos Band lands.

Hundreds of campers at Nk’Mip RV campground were evacuated at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, then Spirit Ridge Resort and Burrowing Owl Winery and guest suites as well as several other wineries.

An incident management team will be taking over the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire within the next 24 to 48 hours. BC Wildfire crews continue to support local fire departments with aircraft.

However, Environment Canada is predicting heavy winds that may further worsen the fire tonight.

