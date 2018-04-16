UPDATE: No injuries in Kelowna house fire, family temporarily displaced

Kelowna Fire Department crews have knocked down a residential fire on Sexsmith Road, near Glenmore.

Update 2:20 p.m.

At approximately 11:36 am Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a fire in a house in the 2500 block of Sexsmith Rd. The arriving unit reported smoke coming from the rear of the structure.

Fire crews gained entry into house and knocked down fire in the basement laundry room. They did a primary search and found that all four occupants and four cats had vacated from structure. One adult, two teenagers and four cats where home at the time and all were safe.

The smoke alarm was activated letting occupants know of the fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished. Fire crews checked for any fire extension of fire and found none. Fire was contain to laundry room but smoke and water damage was throughout.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, however Kelowna Fire Investigators are on scene to find the cause.

Emergency Support Services were notified that the two adult and two teenagers of the home as would not be unable to stay in the residence.

Initial vehicle response was 4 engines, 1 rescue, 1safety, 1 command vehicles. RCMP, BC Ambulance and Fortis also responded.

Original 11:50 a.m.

Crews took little time to knock down a residential fire on Sexsmith Road Monday, however a family of three will have to find a new place to sleep for the night.

Kelowna Fire Department was called to a fire at 2595 Sexsmith Road where “visible flames” could be seen at around 11:36 a.m. The fire was knocked down by noon, but a lot of damage was done in the meantime.

“The fire came from the laundry area in the basement,” said KFD platoon captain Kelly Stephens, adding that crews were busily checking the scene over in the aftermath.

In addition to the three human residents, there were three cats at the address. One is still unaccounted for, though Stephens was hopeful that would be resolved shortly — especially given the news of the animals that perished in a house fire yesterday, he said.

“Whether it’s animals or humans it tugs on our heartstrings and it’s very important,” he said, adding that for many people, pets are like family.

