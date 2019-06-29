Update: Fire crews respond to small grass fire at residence in Summerland

Emergency services responded to a reported fire in Kurado Place just before 3 p.m.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

Summerland Fire Department (SFD) arrived on scene to an almost completely extinguished grass fire at a residence just off Giants Head Road in Summerland.

Pat Hawkes with the SFD said that it was a small outside fire that had spread to a little cedar tree, and that the owner of the house had mostly snuffed out the fire by the time the crews arrived. Crews doused the area to ensure no sparks would be able to spread.

There are no reported injuries or serious damage to the residence. Hawkes would not comment on the cause of the fire but said it is not deemed suspicious at this time.

Original: 3:08 p.m.

Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Summerland.

The call came in just before 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon of a blaze at a residence on Kuroda Place.

Emergency crews are on scene.

More updates to come.

