Update: Fire in Rutland contained

Kelowna Fire Department crews are on scene of a fire in Rutland

Update: 2:39 p.m.

“First arriving crews reported heavy fire from the side of a single-family residence spreading to a neighboring property,” according to a Kelowna Fire Department release.

“Although crews made a very quick knockdown of the fire, there was extensive damage to the original structure. The neighboring property suffered minor damage but lost a vehicle to the blaze.”

Update: 9:57 a.m.

An elderly woman was treated for minor injuries by BC Ambulance and is out of her house after a fire partially destroyed the home on Argyll Road in Kelowna.

The blaze began just before 9 a.m. this morning and destroyed what appeared to be a carport attached to the home, spread to a house next door as well as a vehicle, before Kelowna Fire Department crews were able to get it under control.

Platoon captain Scott Clarke said crews have searched the building twice and there were no other people or pets in the structure. The woman will be under the care of emergency social services.

“Right now we are putting out hot spots,” said Clarke. “Crews knocked down the fire very quickly. We do not know where the fire started at this time.”

An investigation of the fire is underway.

Four fire engines responded along with a unit command and safety command truck.

Update: 9:30 a.m.

Kelowna firefighters have a garage fire contained and are now in a neighbour house that is smoking after the fire threatened to spread to two structures.

A garage has been destroyed and a van in a driveway also burned at the property on Argyll Road near Dell Road in the Rutland area of Kelowna, south of Highway 33.

Linda Neal lives in the house next to the garage and told the Capital News she was told to leave her house because the fire was spreading. She said a lone woman lives in the house that is affected.

Hollywood Road in Rutland is filled with cars as people are stopping to watch while Argyll Road is blocked off as emergency crews deal with the situation.

Update: 9:25 a.m.

Firefighters continue to action a large fire in the Rutland area near the intersection of Argyll and Dell Road as a garage fire is continuing to burn.

According to neighbours only one woman lived in the house. There were reports a person was unaccounted for but that is unconfirmed.

The nearby house is smoking slightly as firefighters continue to work the blaze. Our reporter says it appears the blaze is coming under control.

Original:

Kelowna Fire Department crews are on scene of a fire in Rutland.

Several fire units have been called to the scene at Argyll and Dell Road.

The first reports from the fire crews on the scene were of a fully engulfed garage that had possibly spread to a neighbouring structure.

It appears as though a crew is getting ready to do a search for a resident of the home.

The Capital News has sent a reporter to the scene and will update the story as soon as more information becomes available.

