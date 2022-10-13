A guard has been established around the grassfire that erupted on the Penticton Indian Band’s land earlier on Oct. 13. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)

UPDATE: Guard established around grassfire on Penticton Indian Band land

Members of the PIB and City Fire Departments are on scene

UPDATE 2:05 p.m.:

A guard has now been established around the perimeter of the fire.

BC Wildfire Service firefighters are also now on scene.

Original Story:

A grassfire has erupted on the Penticton Indian Band behind Westhill Crescent.

The blaze is currently headed uphill and members of the te Penticton Fire Department and the Penticton Indian Band Fire Department are on scene.

A reporter for the Penticton Western News is also on scene.

It is not currently known what started the fire.

More details to come.

