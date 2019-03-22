UPDATE: Gun allegedly drawn over garbage dispute in Kelowna

The public is asked to stay away from the Christleton Avenue area

UPDATE: 10:05 a.m.

A man has been taken into custody after allegedly drawing a shotgun at a neighbour over a garbage dispute.

The wife, who did not give her name, of the victim says the confrontation has been ongoing.

“A 12 gage shotgun was drawn, I understand guns for hunting but you don’t draw one at your neighbour. I think gun laws inCanada should be more strict,” said the wife of the man whom the shot gun was pointed at.

She said, the man who drew the shotgun was arrested at the scene.

“I just hope Kelowna gets better crime wise,” she said.

All roads ways between Rose Avenue and Francis Avenue are now open to traffic and RCMP have left the scene.

UPDATE: 9:48 a.m.

A garbage dispute between neighbours ended in an arrest, Friday morning.

A neighbour allegedly drew a shotgun at a man during an argument.

According to the man’s wife the dispute has been going for several months.

RCMP on scene for an incident on Birch avenue in Kelowna. Roads are blocked due to public endangerment. pic.twitter.com/Vsy966DSYs — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) March 22, 2019

———-

Multiple police vehicles are reportedly blocking Christleton Avenue between Pandosy Street and Abbott Street.

According to a witness the incident unfolded about 8 a.m. on Birch Avenue and is reportedly regarding a neighbour dispute.

Officers were seen with their guns drawn.

The public is being asked to stay away from the area, including from Birch Avenue to Francis Avenue.

