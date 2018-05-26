UPDATE: Highway 1 near Bridal Falls closed until at least 7 p.m.

Closure expected to last hours, while drivers are told to take detours

Highway 1 has been closed in both directions east of Bridal Falls near Hope following a vehicle crash.

B.C.’s Emergency Health Services confirmed they transported two people in critical condition to hospital by helicopter.

Drive BC is telling drivers to expect heavy delays, as the road isn’t expected to reopen until sometime between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to take Highway 9 to Highway 7 as a detour and Flood Hope Road.

More to come.

