UPDATE: Highway 1 near Bridal Falls closed until at least 7 p.m.

Closure expected to last hours, while drivers are told to take detours

Highway 1 has been closed in both directions east of Bridal Falls near Hope following a vehicle crash.

B.C.’s Emergency Health Services confirmed they transported two people in critical condition to hospital by helicopter.

Drive BC is telling drivers to expect heavy delays, as the road isn’t expected to reopen until sometime between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to take Highway 9 to Highway 7 as a detour and Flood Hope Road.

More to come.

Previous story
CP rail workers give strike notice
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. woman praises burn fund after boat explosion in 1978

Just Posted

UPDATE: Highway 1 near Bridal Falls closed until at least 7 p.m.

Closure expected to last hours, while drivers are told to take detours

Evacuation orders and alerts issued for North Thompson

Some properties in Electoral Area ‘E’ and ‘J’ are asked to leave immediately

B.C.’s devastating 2017 wildfire season revisited in new book

British Columbia Burning written by CBC journalist Bethany Lindsay

204,301 butts recycled in Vernon, more to go

Lumby man aiming to rid communities of cigarette butts

Boil-water notice lifted after 9 years

Sunnybrae residents now have access to safe drinking water straight from the tap

Trans Mountain pipeline: How we got here

A look at the Kinder Morgan expansion, decades in the making

VIDEO: B.C. woman praises burn fund after boat explosion in 1978

White Rock woman was 16 years old when she was left with second- and third-degree burns

B.C.’s Ryan Craig, Vegas Golden Knights chase history

Local product behind bench for expansion team’s incredible championship run

CP rail workers give strike notice

Employees could walk out as early as Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT

BC RCMP renew call for info on girl who went missing 35 years ago

Plea sparked by National Missing Child Day

Suspected scammer attempts to use Black Press newspaper to dupe woman

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre offers tips after Langley resident received suspicious call

Vote points to abortion being legalized in Ireland

Voters asked whether to keep or repeal Eighth Amendment to Roman Catholic Ireland’s Constitution

Canadian soccer officials talk up World Cup bid at Champions League final

Current bid calls for 2026 World Cup games to be staged in the U.S., Canada and Mexico

Two new fires now burning in the Shuswap

Fire crews gain control of Perry River blaze between Sicamous and Revelstoke

Most Read