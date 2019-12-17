UPDATE: Highway 97 expected to be closed for up to four hours due to collision

RCMP say vehicle collision has also caused downed power lines around Beaver Lake Road

Kelowna RCMP are expecting Highway 97 to be closed around Beaver Lake Road for up to four hours due to a collision.

RCMP said the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. this afternoon and there are downed powerlines blocking the highway between Commonwealth Road and Bever Lake Road.

To help with congestion, RCMP are asking southbound traffic to bypass the accident by taking Glenmore Road and for northbound traffic to bypass the accident by taking John Hindle Drive.

“BC Hyrdo is on scene. It is anticipated Hwy 97 will be closed for another three hours before a partial opening (ie. alternating traffic). It is expected to be another four hours from then until the highway is completely open,” wrote RCMP Sgt. Mike Cooke

Despite the powerlines being down, Fortis BC has confirmed all residents in the area still have electricity.

Six people taken to hospital in Thursday morning crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country

According to Drive BC, emergency vehicles are on scene and an assesment is in progress.

It’s not known how the accident happened or if anyone is injured from the collision.

Check back with Kelowna Capital News for up to date information on this story.

