Kelowna RCMP are searching a vehicle located on the trail at the Glenmore Dog Park. (Brittany Webster - Cap News Photo)

Update: Kelowna RCMP find body in vehicle at Glenmore Dog Park

Few details known as to how/why vehicle came to rest on trail

Update 3:20 p.m.

A body was found at Glenmore Dog Park Sunday morning, Oct. 30.

Kelowna RCMP was parked a short way up the trail on the north end of the park.

A silver jeep could be seen parked nearby and B.C. Coronors Service was on scene.

The officer on scene said police are working to notify next of kin.

Original 11:50 a.m.

Few details are available Sunday morning, Oct. 30, about an RCMP presence at the Glenmore Dog Park.

Police have been searching a vehicle located on the nearby trail.

More to come…

