UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP now have a man in custody, incident ends peacefully

UPDATE Nov. 25 2:33 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP swarmed a house in the Lower Mission this afternoon, taking one man into custody.

The incident prompted the brief evacuation of nearby residents and led to the closure of a portion of Cook Road, reportedly ended peacefully Sunday afternoon in Kelowna.

On Nov. 25 shortly after 9:30 a.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to a residence located in the 600 block of Cook Road, for reports of a disturbance involving a distraught and barricaded male. In order to ensure public safety, police performed the tactical evacuation of nearby homes, closed a portion of the roadway and called for the assistance of highly tactical trained officers and crisis negotiators.

“The 40-year-old Kelowna man has since exited the home, where he was taken into police custody without any further incident,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The Kelowna and Southeast District RCMP wish to extend their thanks to all those residents impacted, for their patience, understanding and full cooperation, during the temporary evacuations and road closures,” said O’Donaghey.

UPDATE: Nov. 25 2:04 p.m.

UPDATE: Nov. 25 1:36 p.m.

SWAT team over the loud speaker asked the man inside to come out with his hands up.

The man has surrendered, has been handcuffed and taken into custody.

Six armed SWAT officers have entered the home.

UPDATE: Nov. 25 1:26 p.m.

An unfolding police incident, contained to a single dwelling, has prompted a road closure and the tactical evacuations of nearby residences.

Kelowna RCMP are now asking residents in that area to remain indoors and the general public to avoid the 600 block of Cook Road while specially trained officers continue efforts to communicate with a distraught male.

On Nov. 25 shortly after 9:30 a.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to a residence located in the 600 block of Cook Road, for reports of a disturbance involving a distraught male. The male has since barricaded himself inside a residence.

The RCMP South East District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT), Police Dog Services and specially trained crisis negotiators have been called to the scene to assist, as police continue their efforts to make contact, communicate and negotiate with the man.

“RCMP are asking the general public to avoid the area until such time as the situation is resolved, as temporary road closures have been put in place of along Cook Road,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

RCMP ask that media and social media users refrain from publicizing the physical location of our officers, be it a verbal descriptor or photographs and or videos.

No further information is being released at this time.

Original

Kelowna RCMP are asking residents of Summerville Corner complex in Lower Mission to stay inside on Cook Road.

There are multiple armed officers with their semi-automatic guns drawn, K9 units are also on scene.

