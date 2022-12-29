‘Firearms involved’: RCMP tactical officers surround Kelowna home

People are being asked to stay away from the Cactus Road area

UPDATE: 11:35 a.m.

More tactical officers have arrived on the scene of a home in Rutland.

Police say there is reason to believe firearms are inside the residence on Cactus Road.

RCMP were heard saying, “come out with your hands up, we know you’re in the basement.”

Officers told Capital News there is at least one individual of concern in the home, it’s unclear if there are others.

______

UPDATE: 10:50 a.m.

RCMP have surrounded a home on Cactus Road and say there is an individual of concern inside.

It’s unclear if there are others inside the residence.

Cactus is closed at Jasmine Road and Monterey Road.

A flash-bang was heard in the area. No other homes appear to be affected.

Multiple police and an ambulance are outside the home.

Police have been on scene for about 45 minutes trying to communicate with the individual with a loudspeaker.

More to come.

_______

Kelowna RCMP is responding to an incident in the 1000 block of Cactus Road.

Traffic is blocked on Cactus Road between Jasmine Road and Monterey Road. Police are asking people to stay out of the area as this is an unfolding incident.

Capital News has a reporter on the way to the scene and will have further information as it becomes available.

Breaking News

