A two-vehicle crash at Springfield Road between Leckie and Durnin Road is stalling traffic on Saturday, March 18. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

A two-vehicle crash at Springfield Road between Leckie and Durnin Road is stalling traffic on Saturday, March 18. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

UPDATE: Lanes reopen after 2-vehicle crash in Kelowna causes havoc on Springfield Road

Traffic in the area stalled considerably at 3 p.m.

Update (3:25 p.m.)

Westbound lanes on Springfield Road in Kelowna have reopened following a two-vehicle crash, Saturday, March, 18.

The scene has since been cleared.

Vehicles were forced to turn right on Leckie Road, as a result of the incident.

Original (3 p.m.)

A two-vehicle crash in Kelowna is slowing down traffic at Springfield Road on Saturday afternoon, March 18.

Kelowna Fire, RCMP, and ambulance are on scene between Durnin and Leckie Road, as of 3 p.m.

Traffic going westbound on Springfield Road has slowed considerably and lanes are fully closed.

Vehicles near the scene are being forced to turn on Leckie Road, as a result of the incident.

It is unknown if any injuries were sustained but one person was seen being attended to by paramedics.

Both vehicles have been towed away.

READ MORE: Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic at Banks and Harvey in Kelowna

Breaking Newscar crashKelownaNews

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ice climber dies after falling 30 feet near Golden
Next story
Update: Highway 1 east of Golden is reopened

Just Posted

Jesse Brown (second from right) is joined by partners Darion Odell (left) and Joel Rybachuk (right) in purchasing Cidel Moving and Storage, and rebranding as Browns Transport. The trio bought the business from the Zoethout family, represented by Rick Zoethout (second from left) and Art Zoethout (third from left). (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Longtime Vernon moving firm delivered to new partners

Vernon Vipers forward Luke Pakulak (29) scored twice and set up two others as the Snakes downed the Trail Smoke Eaters 6-1 in BCHL action Friday, March 17, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers walk over Trail

Vernon’s Cynthia Roberts decided a return to the Okanagan was what she needed for work and happiness. And, thanks to WorkBC, she has found her dream job in Vernon. (Contributed)
Sense of adventure leads to dream job in Vernon

Kelli Rose holds a photo of her daughter Tiffany, and her dog Lily. Tiffany died in 2005, leading Rose to The Compassionate Friends in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Compassion continues for grieving Vernon parents