UPDATE: Lanes reopen after 2-vehicle crash in Kelowna causes havoc on Springfield Road

Traffic in the area stalled considerably at 3 p.m.

A two-vehicle crash at Springfield Road between Leckie and Durnin Road is stalling traffic on Saturday, March 18. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Update (3:25 p.m.)

Westbound lanes on Springfield Road in Kelowna have reopened following a two-vehicle crash, Saturday, March, 18.

The scene has since been cleared.

Vehicles were forced to turn right on Leckie Road, as a result of the incident.

Original (3 p.m.)

A two-vehicle crash in Kelowna is slowing down traffic at Springfield Road on Saturday afternoon, March 18.

Breaking – #Kelownaâs Springfield Road is currently closed westbound due to a two vehicle crash. One person has been take to Kelowna General Hospital @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/i6vlwgCgkm — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) March 18, 2023

Kelowna Fire, RCMP, and ambulance are on scene between Durnin and Leckie Road, as of 3 p.m.

Traffic going westbound on Springfield Road has slowed considerably and lanes are fully closed.

Vehicles near the scene are being forced to turn on Leckie Road, as a result of the incident.

It is unknown if any injuries were sustained but one person was seen being attended to by paramedics.

Both vehicles have been towed away.

