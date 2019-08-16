UPDATE: Machinery malfunctions in Lake Country sending one man to hospital

The accident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. Friday

Update: 1:23 p.m.

One man has been sent to the hospital with unknown injuries after being ejected while working on the arm lift of a truck attached to a wood chipper.

RCMP on scene said that the man was in the bucket of the arm lift on the truck, working with the wood chipper when the trucks’s brakes came off and sent the truck down a hill.

The truck then crashed into a fence which ejected the man from the arm lift bucket.

Emergency crews remain on scene and traffic is slowly getting by near the intersection of Oyama Road and Allison Road in Lake Country.

Update: 1:06 p.m.

Oyama Road in Lake Country has been closed after a car accident Friday afternoon.

Initial unconfirmed reports suggest a vehicle rollover and a body thrown from a vehicle near the intersection of Oyama Road and Allison Road.

Oyama Road closed off in Lake Country due to a collision.

Fire crews and BC Emergency Service teams are on scene.

Both directions on Oyama Road are closed and drivers are being rerouted.

Original: 12:45 p.m.

Reports of a rollover in Lake Country were reported Friday afternoon.

The rollover, as well as an alleged body thrown from a vehicle were reported just before 12:30 p.m on Oyama Road.

A Black Press reporter is en route to the scene.

More details to come.

With files from Michael Rodriguez

