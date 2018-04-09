Update: Minor injuries in crash near Kault Hill

Four people taken to Shuswap Lake General Hospital but later released

Update 9:05 a.m., April 10

Two people were sent to hospital but both have been released from medical care after a two-vehicle collision April 9, at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The Salmon Arm RCMP and the Salmon Arm Fire Department were called to the collision in the 5200 block of the Trans-Canada Highway, west of Salmon Arm near the Trickle Inn.

The investigation and information received from witnesses indicated that a westbound pick-up truck operated by a man from Vernon crossed the center line and made contact with an eastbound car, which was driven by a Salmon Arm woman.

There were also two other passengers in the eastbound car.

As a result of the collision, the truck came to rest over the bank adjacent the highway and rescue workers were called in to assist.

All of the occupants of both vehicles suffered minor injuries and were checked out at Shuswap Lakes General Hospital

and later released.

The local RCMP continue their investigation into what caused the crash.

Update: 5:09 p.m.

According to witnesses on scene the accident took place on the West side of Kault Hill near the Trickle Inn. The witnesses say one of the vehicles involved in the collision slid down the embankment after the crash. The drivers of both vehicles were assisted by passersby.

Original story:

Initial reports indicate there has been a motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles in the Kault Hill area.

More to come.

@SalmonArm

sports@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter