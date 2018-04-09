Update: Minor injuries in crash near Kault Hill

Four people taken to Shuswap Lake General Hospital but later released

Update 9:05 a.m., April 10

Two people were sent to hospital but both have been released from medical care after a two-vehicle collision April 9, at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The Salmon Arm RCMP and the Salmon Arm Fire Department were called to the collision in the 5200 block of the Trans-Canada Highway, west of Salmon Arm near the Trickle Inn.

The investigation and information received from witnesses indicated that a westbound pick-up truck operated by a man from Vernon crossed the center line and made contact with an eastbound car, which was driven by a Salmon Arm woman.

There were also two other passengers in the eastbound car.

As a result of the collision, the truck came to rest over the bank adjacent the highway and rescue workers were called in to assist.

All of the occupants of both vehicles suffered minor injuries and were checked out at Shuswap Lakes General Hospital

and later released.

The local RCMP continue their investigation into what caused the crash.

Update: 5:09 p.m.

According to witnesses on scene the accident took place on the West side of Kault Hill near the Trickle Inn. The witnesses say one of the vehicles involved in the collision slid down the embankment after the crash. The drivers of both vehicles were assisted by passersby.

Original story:

Initial reports indicate there has been a motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles in the Kault Hill area.

More to come.

@SalmonArm
sports@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Public feedback sought
Next story
Vernon mathletes test mettle

Just Posted

Landslide blocks Eastside Road

Crews on-scene; no injuries though damage to one property; Hydro out

Armstrong house fire causes significant damage

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department had 24 firefighters at the Sage Ave home Monday night

Students evacuated due to fire

Kiln sparks fire at Okanagan Landing Elementary Tuesday morning

Goose egg-addling program begins in Okanagan Valley

This week marks the beginning of the 12th annual Canada goose egg-addling program

Shopping cart plan in works

Vernon RCMP, Partners In Action developing program if carts can be found

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cowichan Valley coaches reflect on Humboldt bus crash

Former Caps bench boss Bob Beatty led Broncos for eight seasons

Your Vernon with Melody Martin

Find out why people in your community love Vernon

Did Cambridge Analytica scrape your Facebook data? Here’s how to check

More than 87 million people had their data used, Facebook CEO admits

23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children

Tim Hortons apologizes for Humboldt doughnut ‘misunderstanding’

A Halifax-area Tim Hortons franchisee reportedly sold doughnuts in the Humboldt Broncos’ colours without intending to donate the proceeds

B.C. premier denies crisis, says one investment doesn’t make an economy

Premier John Horgan showed no signs Monday of backing down on the battle over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

CP Explains: How bodies are identified by the authorities

The Canadian Press takes a look at how the identification process generally unfolds when someone is found dead

Most Read