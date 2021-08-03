UPDATE: Nk’Mip fire grows to over 16,000 hectares

Rancher Jennifer Brock from the Sidley area donated $4,300 to the Anarchist Mountain FD and some farm fresh beef to the firefighters. (AMFD Facebook) Anarchist Mountain Fire Department were helping out at Mount Baldy Resort Aug 1 as seen here. (Anarchist Mountain FD photo) Large embers like this one have been falling from the Nk’Mip fire which has grown to over 15,000 ha. (Lauren Nicole Facebook)

The Nk’Mip fire has grown in size again, now listed at over 16,000 hectares as of Aug. 3.

The new fire size is indicative of several days of wildfire growth and due to the ability to accurately map it once smoke visibility allowed, said BC Wildfire Tuesday morning.

Crews will be focusing on areas northeast of the fire including Mt. Baldy Resort and the McKinney Nordic Ski Club, and will look for strategic areas to conduct planned ignitions.

By removing available fuels from within home ignition zones and around facilities, fires are able to be secured into fire guard lines and are less likely to impact interface areas. Heavy equipment remains on site and is continuing with line location, and construction and reinforcement of guards to the northeast and southeast of the fire.

Some light showers occurred Saturday night which continued Sunday with higher minimum relative humidity and a slight dip in temperature. The 1 to 2 mm of rain the fires recieved Sunday offered a quick reprieve but wind and warm temperatures will dry up any moisture, said BC Wildfire.

Visitors to Oliver’s Gallagher Lake posted pictures of huge embers and burned branches falling from the skythis weekend. Ashes and embers have been falling for the past few days. Air quality rating for South Okanagan is ‘unhealthy,’ according to the IQair.com.

BC Wildfire crews will continue to patrol and mop up around residential areas near McKinney Road, Nk’Mip Road and Shrike Hill, burning off any unburnt fuel, reinforcing existing guards and extinguishing hotspots.

Tactical FireSmart and structural protection around impacted communities continues, said BC Wildfire on Sunday.

“By removing available fuels from within home ignition zones and around facilities, fires are less likely to impact interface areas,” said BC Wildfire.

Crews will be focusing on areas northeast of the fire including Mt. Baldy Resort and the McKinney Nordic Ski Club. Heavy equipment remains on-site and is continuing with line location, and construction and reinforcement of guards to the southeast of Mt. Baldy Resort.

Evacuation orders continue to be in place for that area.

Firefighters from Anarchist Mountain were at Baldy Mountain sharing experience and knowledge of the area with fire crews.

Crews on the south flank of the fire are continuing structure protection near the Anarchist Mountain community. Winds caused havoc for crews Saturday, when the fire department urged evacuees to stay away for their own safety.

Also, on the weekend the Anarchist Mountain Fire Hall got a surprise visit and donation of $4,300 from mountain resident and realtor/ rancher Jennifer Brock from the Sidley area.

She also donated some of her farm-fresh beef for the firefighters’ dinner made by Su Casa Mexican Cafe.

The North Basin Brewing Co. also hosted a fundraising day with the Stanley Cup Monday, Aug. 2 with proceeds going to Anarchist FD and Osoyoos Fire Rescue.

