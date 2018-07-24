UPDATE: Okanagan Mountain fire holding at 577 hectares

There will be no overnight crews on this fire due to dangerous terrain

UPDATE: 6:51 p.m.

The Goode Creek wildfire burning in Okanagan Mountain Park is holding at 577 hectares, despite increased smoke seen in the area, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Air support is currently working the southeast flank of the fire and 33 firefighters are on scene.

However, there will be no night crews working this blaze, due to the terrain it is too dangerous to keep firefighters in the area overnight.

Winds are anticipated to gust this evening from 10 to 45 km/hr, which, according to BC Wildfire Service would push the blaze away from Kelowna and structures.

ORIGINAL:

The Okanagan Mountain Park fire, also called the Goode’s Creek fire, is now holding at an 577 hectares.

Throughout Monday 23 firefighters worked to extinguish hot spots on the southeast side of the fire, which is still considered active.

“There has been a lot of positive work on all of the fires in the Okanagan Complex,” said BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Noelle Kekula, Monday.

Increased smoke near the Okanagan Mountain Park fire did appear as the week got underway, but it was due to a new smaller fire burning in an area previously untouched by the 2003 fire. Kekula says skimmer aircraft were able to quickly knock down the new small fire.

Although smoke could be seen, it remained within the fire perimeter.

”This fire is burning in an old burn. This makes it less likely to exhibit the extreme fire behavior consistent with big timber fuels,” said the BC Wildfire Service in an earlier update.

“The fire continues to burn up and away from the residences.”

Evacuation alerts for properties along Lakeshore Road were lifted Friday, July 20.

