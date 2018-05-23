The backyard of the Government Street house where the shooting is believed to have taken place. Mark Brett/Western News

Update: One injured during shooting at a Penticton residence

Penticton RCMP investigating gunfire incident on Government Street

Penticton RCMP are investigating a report of shots fired at a residence on Government Street on Tuesday evening.

Const. James Grandy said officers were called to a report of shots being fired within a residence that is well known to police as a “problem property.”

Upon arriving, RCMP located a 30-year-old man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, who was taken to hospital.

A witness to the arrests told the Penticton Western News that he saw a person banging out security lights near the property with a hammer prior to the gunshots being heard.

“I hear pop, pop and I thought now what the hell is this? So I walked down King Street, I went south, and looked down the alley and I could see this guy in the silhouette from the porch light and I thought there is something going on here and I heard pop, pop and I went oh, that sounds like gunshots, that is gunshots,” said the witness.

The man called 911 and eventually saw police with their guns drawn out.

“All of a sudden I could hear was get down, get down. (RCMP) had three or four guys down on the ground with their knees in their back to get them handcuffed. There was one guy hobbling around and he has an extension cord for a tourniquet around his right leg,” said the witness.

The witness, who did not want his name used, then assisted getting the ambulance to the correct area and said he was shining a light on the injured man while paramedics worked on him.

“They were cutting his sock off and there was blood everywhere. Oh that is a gunshot wound, that’s definitely a gunshot wound,” the man said describing what he saw. “He said were you shot? He said, ‘yes I was shot.’”

The witness said RCMP also took several other people out of the home and kept a heavy presence at the scene, with up to 15 police vehicles surrounding the residence at one point, until about 3 a.m.

Grandy said RCMP secured the residence and have detained several individuals who inside when they arrived.

“There is no indication the public is at risk and investigators are actively working to determine what occurred,” said Grandy.

