Evacuation Order Expanded for Osoyoos. Photo courtesy of the RDOS

Update: Osoyoos Evacuation Order expanded to 30 more homes

An Evacuation Order has been expanded by the Town of Osoyoos

UPDATE: May 11

High water levels have forced the Town of Osoyoos to expand its Evacuation Order to include 30 more properties.

Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act the Evacuation Order was issued by The Town of Osoyoos due to “immediate danger to life safety due to high water”.

Members of the local police department and other applicable agencies will assisting with the evacuation.

The Evacuation Order is now in effect for the following 30 addresses:

  • 6 Solana Key Court
  • 10 Solana Key Court
  • 14 Solana Key Court
  • 18 Solana Key Court
  • 21 Solana Key Court
  • 22 Solana Key Court
  • 23 Solana Key Court
  • 26 Solana Key Court
  • 27 Solana Key Court
  • 30 Solana Key Court
  • 29 Harbour Key Drive
  • 31 Harbour Key Drive
  • 36 Harbour Key Drive
  • 38 Harbour Key Drive
  • 39 Harbour Key Drive
  • 40 Harbour Key Drive
  • 42 Harbour Key Drive
  • 43 Harbour Key Drive
  • 44 Harbour Key Drive
  • 45 Harbour Key Drive
  • 46 Harbour Key Drive
  • 47 Harbour Key Drive
  • 48 Harbour Key Drive
  • 49 Harbour Key Drive
  • 5805 Cottonwood Drive
  • 5809 Cottonwood Drive
  • 5810 Cottonwood Drive
  • 5812 Cottonwood Drive
  • 6404 Cottonwood Drive
  • 8517 Kingfisher Drive 2

An additional 23 properties on Harbour Key Drive and Solana Key Court, as well as the Coast Hotel in Osoyoos, were evacuated yesterday and remain on Evacuation Order. Please see further information below.

If you reside at one of the evacuated properties the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen asks that;

  • You must leave the area immediately.
  • Register at the ESS Reception Centre at the Sonora Community Centre, 8505 68th Street, Osoyoos or call 250-490-4225.
  • Close all windows and doors.
  • Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.
  • Close gates (latch) but do not lock.
  • Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.
  • Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and Keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

—-

ORIGINAL: May 20

An Evacuation Order has been issued by the Town of Osoyoos for the Coast Hotel in Osoyoos.

Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act an Evacuation Order has been issued by the Town of Osoyoos due to immediate danger to life and safety due to flooding and lake inundation from Lake Osoyoos.

Related: Properties in Osoyoos and Willow Beach under evacuation order

Evacuation Order is in effect for Coast Hotel at 7702 Main St.

More properties on Harbour Key Drive and now Bayview Crescent, Main Street, Lakeshore Drive, Crab Apple Court and Cottonwood Drive are on evacuation alert due to rising levels of Osoyoos Lake.

Related: ‘Out of control’: Flood evacuates 54 Okanagan Falls properties

To view the whole list of properties click here.

The Town of Osoyoos has also ordered that the act of directing basement flood or ground water directly into the town sewer system, through the use of sump pumps or other infrastructure must stop immediately. All homes or businesses with basement flood water are ordered to cover their floor drains and use other methods of draining their flood water outside the home.

Water being drained into the sewer system in current conditions is causing pump infrastructure to function beyond capacity, which the Town of Osoyoos said may cause in a breakdown of the sewer management system. Persons found to be continuing with the practise of directing basement and ground water into the Town of Osoyoos sewer structure may be subject to penalty.

 

Evacuation Order for properties in rural Osoyoos and Willow Beach areas. Photo courtesy of the RDOS

The 10th and last day of the process to set the hotel up. From here, the job is to make the 66 pre-made units look like a hotel. Photo courtesy Mundi Hotels

Update: Osoyoos Evacuation Order expanded to 30 more homes

