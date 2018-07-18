Breaking: More evacuation orders for Mount Eneas wildfire, south of Peachland

The BC Wildfire Service is battling a large wildfire alongside Highway 97 in Peachland.

Motorists are stuck along Highway 97 has RCMP were partially close the road due to a nearby wildfire. Image: Dean Taylor/Kelowna Capital News

UPDATE: 11:20 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an additional evacuation order for properties near the Mount Eneas wildfire, south of Peachland.

Nine properties (shown below), including all campground sites at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park on Hwy. 97, are in the process of being evacuated by first responders due to the fast-moving fire.

The Evacuation Order is in the Greata Ranch area approximately 10 kilometres north of Summerland.

BC Wildfire Service, RCMP and BC Parks staff are on scene.

An Emergency Social Services Reception Centre is open at 325 Power St. at the Penticton Community Centre.

All affected people within the Evacuation Order area are asked to leave immediately and register at the reception centre.

WHAT AFFECTED RESIDENTS AND CAMPERS SHOULD DO:

Leave the area immediately

Follow the travel route provided and register at ESS Reception Centre located at the 325 Power Street, Penticton – the Penticton Community Centre

Close all windows and doors in homes and outbuildings

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers

Close gates (latch) but do not lock

Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help

Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and Keys) only if they are immediately available.

Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

—-

UPDATE: 10:45 p.m.

Following an evacuation order issued just after 10 p.m., the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has now declared a State of Local Emergency for Electoral Area “F” due to Mount Eneas wildfire.

This means the fire south of Peachland may threaten life and safety.

Declaring a state of local emergency enables local authorities (Regional Districts, municipalities) in the province to utilize the emergency powers listed in the Emergency Program Act.

The emergency powers are used by the local authority to order the evacuation of residents from their homes, prohibit travel and enter private property when an emergency threatens lives, property or the environment within the local authority’s jurisdiction.

In the event that the situation deteriorates, residents will be given as much notice as possible via an advance Evacuation Alert which may be followed by an Evacuation Order.

Once evacuated, residents should leave the evacuated area immediately and register at the reception centre identified.

For more information visit www.rdos.ca.

—-

UPDATE: 10:20 p.m.

An evacuation order has been issued for residents near the 200-hectare Mount Eneas fire south of Peachland.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to support BC Wildfire Service crews fighting fire.

An evacuation order has been issued for properties in the Brent Road area, north of the fire.

Residents on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately.

Properties affected by the evacuation order include:

7100 – 7210 Brent Road

7212 – 7280 Highway 97 South

For more information on properties on evacuation order and alert within the boundaries of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, click here.. This includes Okanagan Lake Provincial Park and the Greata Ranch area.

An Emergency Support Services reception centre is being set up at the Lakeview Heights Baptist Church, 2630 Alhambra Drive in West Kelowna.

ESS volunteers will be available starting at 11 p.m. tonight to help affected residents.

Residents that are out of their homes must report to the reception centre to receive any assistance and lodging.

New information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only CALL 9-1-1 in case of emergency

Related: Okanagan Mountain Park fire forces evacuation alert

—-

UPDATE: 9:20 p.m.

The Peachland wildfire responsible for closing Highway 97 Wednesday afternoon has grown to 200 hectares.

The Mount Eneas wildfire, four kilometres south of Peachland, quickly grew Wednesday afternoon due to heavy winds.

The fire forced the temporary closure of Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland. Motorists are currently being escorted through the fire zone, a handful of cars at a time, by the RCMP. Long delays are expected and the highway may be closed full again depending on fire activity.

The BC Wildfire Service reports there are no structures threatened at this time.

“This wildfire is burning in steep terrain,” adds BC Wildfire.

“There is currently one BC Wildfire Service officer on site managing this incident, in conjunction with a helicopter and air tankers.”

Related: Prepare for Highway 97 to close again due to wildfire

Related: Summerland wildfire forces PIB state of emergency

“The fires are highly visible and smoke is affecting the Okanagan,” writes BC Wildfire.

“It has been a challenging 24 hours for the Kamloops Fire Centre, with over a thousand lightning strikes resulting in approximately 34 new fire starts, many throughout the Okanagan and Similkameen. The BC Wildfire Service is responding to these fires with ground crews, heavy equipment, helicopters and air tankers, as well as an Incident Management Team, while also continuing to asses new fires as they emerge.

“We know this is a stressful situation for the impacted communities, and we are continually working to provide up to date information on these fires while our resources respond as soon as we obtain the information from our staff in the field.”

—-

ORIGINAL : 5 p.m.

There were three fires that started in Peachland last night.

At Munro Lake Forest Service Road there is a two hectare fire. Air tankers are working to contain the slow-moving fire along with three firefighters. The fire was caused by the lightning storm last night.

Related:Updated: Okanagan Mountain Park fire grows

In Peachland Creek; one helicopter is responding along with seven firefighters and air tankers to contain a 0.2 hectare fire.

Mt. Eneas has a two hectare fire, air tankers and one helicopter are currently working to contain the fire.

Related: UPDATED: Traffic between Peachland and Summerland now getting through slowly on Highway 97

You will continue see smoke in the area at this time.

Just keeps getting bigger A post shared by HippieD (@doggo_damien) on Jul 18, 2018 at 5:24pm PDT

We will update with more information as it becomes available.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Motorists are stuck along Highway 97 has RCMP were partially close the road due to a nearby wildfire. Image: Dean Taylor/Kelowna Capital News