UPDATE: Properties in Summerland, RDOS on evacuation alert for fire west of Peachland

The blaze, which is now part of the Grouse Complex, is likely to burn vigorously throughout the day

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and the District of Summerland have issued evacuation alerts for the Glen Lake wildfire.

The alert zone includes Faulder, Meadow Valley, Garnet Valley within Summerland, and the west side of Highway 97 north of Summerland.

The fire is still estimated at 763 hectares.

The detour around Highway 97 near Summerland at Trout Main Road is closed due to the fire.

Highway 97 remains open between Callan and North Beach Road to single alternating lanes, drivers are to expect delays.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.

The evacuation alert area has expanded near the Glen Lake wildfire.

All persons in the area of the Regional District of Central Okanagan south of Brenda Mine, southwest to Highway 97C, and west of Highway 97 should be ready to leave at any time.

Evacuation orders remain for eight properties.

UPDATE: 4 p.m.

The Glen Lake wildfire burning near Peachland continued to grow and burn out of control today. BC Wildfire’s latest update has measured the blaze at a size of 763 hectares.

Winds gusting up to 35km/h have assisted in growing the fire. Cooler weather and higher relative humidity is expected for tomorrow.

BC Wildfire suspects that the blaze, which was first discovered on Sept. 16, is human caused.

The fire is approximately 8kms from the city of Peachland. Evacuation orders are in effect for eight properties.

The blaze is considered to be a wildfire of note and is currently burning out of control.

Peachland Fire and Rescue and the BC Wildfire Service are coordinating response efforts on this incident with support from the Central Okanagan Regional District, Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District, and surrounding communities.

One bird aircraft and two tankers are working on the blaze. The tankers are dropping retardant over the fire area.

Helicopters have been bucketing throughout the day. Heavy equipment is working on establishing a guard at the west end of the fire today.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

The Evacuation Alert due to the Glen Lake Wildfire has been expanded in anticipation of increased fire behaviour today due to the windy weather. The Evacuation Order currently in place has not been expanded.

The Evacuation Alert put in place yesterday has been expanded and now includes all areas east of the Brenda Forest Service Road starting at the 1.5 kilometre marker on the Forest Service Road to Brenda Mines Road, all areas abutting the Peachland Forest Service Road between Brenda Mines Road and the Glen Lake Forest Service Road, and extending south to the boundary between the Regional District of Central Okanagan and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen as well as the following properties:

4900 Brenda Mines Road

5875 Brenda Mines Road

Greata Creek Camp

An Evacuation Order remains in effect for recreational properties accessed off Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including;

six recreational properties on Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including 5503 Glen Lake Forest Service Road and two recreational properties at the 15/16 km mark of Glen Lake Forest Service Road.

Check the interactive map available at www.cordemergency.ca/map for more information.

Update: 10:40 a.m.

With more wind and little precipitation expected today, the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) and Central Okanagan Fire Services are working to suppress the Glen Lake Wildfire and protect properties and infrastructure in the area.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been activated to support BCWS crews fighting the fire which is now estimated at 450 hectares in size, burning approximately 15 kilometres west of Peachland.

All Evacuation Orders and Alerts remain in place.

Activities on the fire will be highly visible with aircraft, structural support crews and ground personnel working to protect important infrastructure.

An Evacuation Order remains in effect for recreational properties accessed off Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including:

Six (6) recreational properties on Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including 5503 Glen Lake Forest Service Road;

Two (2) recreational properties at the 15/16 km mark of Glen Lake Forest Service Road.

People on evacuation order should leave their properties immediately.

An interactive map showing affected properties is available on EOC website.

Original

The Glen Lake wildfire burning out of control near Peachland was last measured at a size of 450 hectares.

The human-caused blaze was first spotted on Saturday, Sept. 16, and is now considered to be a Wildfire of Note, meaning that the fire is highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety.

The fire is located approximately 15 km West of Peachland and evacuation orders are currently in place for eight properties in the area.

Management teams from the nearby Grouse Complex wildfire have been dispatched to the fire. An incident management team, heavy equipment, ground crews and air support are working to mitigate the impact of the blaze.

The terrain around the Glen Lake blaze is overgrown, making it unsafe and difficult to access for ground crews, explained Evan Lizotte, Media Relations for the Grouse Complex Wildfire. Heavy machinery is being used to remove trees and fuel and clear a space for ground crews to work.

The nearby McDougall Creek wildfire is now 13,970 hectares in size and continues to burn out of control, after starting on August 15.

Six helicopters will be working between the neighbouring fires to bucket water.

Lizotte said that smoke from the Glen Lake fire will likely be highly visible throughout the day and the blaze is expected to exhibit moderate to vigorous behaviour.

The Grouse complex will be taking over the management of the Glen Lake wildfire (K53294) today. The wildfire is estimated at 100 hectares in size and is located approximately 15 kilometres west of the District of #Peachland. #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/eIbjhZYIpi — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) September 17, 2023

The cooler, calmer and humid weather that is forecast for today and in the coming week will be favourable for fire management, said Lizotte.

Management of the Grouse Complex Wildfire was handed over to an Ontario Incident Management Team (IMT) on September 9. Lizotte explained that as the wildfire season in Ontario subsided, crews were dispatched to B.C., as wildfire crews are able to share resources across Canada.

BC Wildfire Service is reminding people to stay away from restricted areas.

Drones and unauthorized aircraft are not allowed to fly within the vicinity of a fire zone. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts (including flying drones or UAVs) can face penalties up to $100,000 and/or up to one year in jail.

People are encouraged to report new fires or smoke using the BC Wildfire Service reporting line using *5555 or 1-800-663-5555 or using the report a wildfire function on the BC Wildfire Service mobile app.

