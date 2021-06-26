The location of the fatal motor vehicle crash that shut down Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden on June 26, 2021. (Google Maps image)

The location of the fatal motor vehicle crash that shut down Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden on June 26, 2021. (Google Maps image)

UPDATE: RCMP confirm Hwy 1 crash near Okanagan was fatal

Highway 1 closed between Revelstoke and Golden until evening

Update June 26, 2:23 p.m.

The motor vehicle crash on Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden was fatal, according to Madonna Saunderson, RCMP Media Relations.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and no more details are available at this time.

More to come.

Update June 26, 2 p.m.

DriveBC estimates Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden will reopen at 8 p.m.

Original Story:

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to a vehicle fire that occurred around noon.

According to DriveBC, the June 26 incident happened between Donald Road and Blaeberry River Road West.

Emergency crews are on scene and motorists should expect major delays as no detour is available.

Read more: What the fully vaccinated can do: Public Health Agency of Canada releases graph

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

trans-canada highway

Previous story
Trudeau resists calls to fire Bennett over ‘hurtful’ text, says he knows her ‘heart’
Next story
Similkameen Indian Bands ‘in disbelief and angered’ over burning of Catholic churches

Just Posted

Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon to open Kal Tire Place as cooling centre during heatwave

The For the Children Caravan, made up of members of the Syilx Okanagan Nation Alliance's constituent First Nations, departed from Penticton on Saturday morning to head to the site of the Kamloops Residential School where 215 children's bodies were uncovered. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Photos: For the Children Caravan leaves Penticton for Kamloops

Maven Lane transportation manager Kevin Lane has been nominated as an educational hero for keeping the laughter and smiles rolling. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon school bus driver keeps smiles rolling

Andrew Calado, a Grade 6 teacher at Lumby’s J.W. Inglis Elementary School, has been nominated as an Unsung Hero in Education for going above and beyond in and out of the classroom. (Contributed)
Connecting key for Lumby teacher