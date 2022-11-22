UPDATE: Search of Okanagan Lake concludes, missing person not found

An investigation into Dillon Angle’s sudden disappearance is continuing

Vernon Search and Rescue conduct a search investigation on Okanagan Lake south of Beachcomber Bay Road Thursday, Nov. 17. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A search of Okanagan Lake by the RCMP and Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) has concluded without finding what they were looking for.

Last week the VSAR boat was patrolling south of Beachcomber Bay Road in search of missing Kelowna man Dillon Angle, who was reported missing Oct. 19 and whose vehicle was found in Vernon near the lake, in the Tronson Road area.

Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, confirmed Tuesday that the search on the water has concluded without Angle being located, meaning he could still be out there somewhere.

“The investigation into Mr. Angle’s sudden disappearance is continuing,” Terleski said.

Last week, officers used specialized equipment to search a portion of the lake near the 8100 block of Tronson Road where Angle’s vehicle was located on Oct. 19. Police believed that given the proximity of where the vehicle was found to the water, a search was a necessary step to ensuring a fulsome investigation.

VSAR’s team was called upon by the RCMP to conduct the underwater search using SONAR.

“We are in contact with the family who are aware of the search and steps that are being taken as we continue our efforts to locate Mr. Angle,” Terleski said Thursday, Nov. 17.

