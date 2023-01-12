UPDATE: Storm upgrade work continues on Vernon roads

Infrastructure upgrades will close 32nd AVene and 38th Street for a couple of days starting Wedneday, Jan. 11. (City of Vernon photo)

32nd Avenue and 38th Street, near Bella Vista Road, will be closed again Jan. 16-18

UPDATE: Thursday, Jan. 12:

Work to upgrade storm infrastructure along 32nd Avenue and 38th Street (Charlie’s Store, road to 30th Avenue-Bella Vista Road/41st Street) will continue next week.

This means the temporary detour will remain in place between Alexis Park Drive and 30th Avenue. The roads will be open during the weekend but will be closed again during construction, between Monday and Wednesday, when the area will be accessible to local traffic only.

ORIGINAL:

Vernon motorists traveling in the Bella Vista area may need to take a detour this week, while crews upgrade storm infrastructure along 32nd Avenue and 38th Street.

Starting as early as 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, both roads will be closed between Alexis Park Drive and 30th Avenue, and will be accessible to local traffic only).

The roads are expected to reopen on Friday, Jan. 13.

Please note, these timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area; however, every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

