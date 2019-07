The incident took place around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, July 12

Traffic is back to normal outside Vernon’s Seaton Secondary School following a collision on July 12.

Just before 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 27th Street and 41st Avenue reduced traffic to one lane.

An ambulance, firefighters, RCMP and a two truck attended to the scene.

The lane was reopened within the hour.



karissa.gall@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.