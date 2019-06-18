UPDATE: Two-year-old involved in Chilliwack pool drowning has died

Toddler was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

The young child rushed to hospital after a drowning incident in a pool in the Chilliwack River Valley on June 13 has now died.

The two-year-old was said to be in hospital in critical condition after the backyard incident on Osborne Road near the Chilliwack River.

• READ MORE: Two-year-old in critical condition after fall in Chilliwack pool

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail confirmed on Tuesday the child died on Monday.

He said the family was distraught and did not want to be contacted.

It was at around 4:30 p.m. on June 13 when 911 was called. The first BC Emergency Health Services paramedics were on scene in 12 minutes.

The young patient was airlifted to hospital at 6 p.m. in critical condition, but four days later succumbed.

• RELATED: VIDEO: Near drowning captured on Vedder River in Chilliwack

