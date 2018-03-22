Update: Vehicle flips several times after hitting semi

Police say Chevrolet Cobalt struck side of transport truck, driver’s injuries not life-threatening

Traffic was halted on the Trans-Canada Highway on Wednesday, March 21 when, according to police reports, a Chevrolet Cobalt crossed the centre line on the highway at Harper Road by Chase about 1 p.m., hitting a westbound tractor trailer unit. The driver of the car was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the semi driver was not hurt. (Rick Koch photo)

More details have been released on the collision Wednesday, March 21 between a car and a tractor-trailer rig.

Chase RCMP report that the crash about 1 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway at Harper Road near Chase occurred when an eastbound Chevrolet Cobalt crossed the centre line, hitting the side of a westbound tractor trailer unit.

The car was struck by the trailer tires, which caused the car to flip several times before coming to a stop.

The male driver was trapped in the vehicle and removed by the Chase Fire Department. He was transported to hospital by ambulance and police reported late Wednesday that his injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver of the tractor trailer unit was not injured.

The RCMP have not yet released the cause of the accident but say road conditions and weather were not a factor.

The highway was closed in both directions for more than an hour before opening to single-lane alternating traffic.

