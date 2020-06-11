A lanscape maintenance worker was injured by a ride-on lawnmower in the BX June 9. (Grounds Guys video image)

UPDATE: Vernon man recovering after being run over by lawnmower

Landscape maintenance worker OK following incident in the BX

A landscape worker that was run over by a lawnmower is out of the hospital and recovering.

An employee of Grounds Guys was operating a ride-on machine Tuesday, June 9, when it fell off a ramp and landed on his leg.

“His foot accidentally hit a lever as he was getting off to move something and he fell off,” Ray Riva, Grounds Guys owner, said.

“He went to the hospital on Tuesday, he just got some stitches and is out now but he’s pretty sore for sure.”

X-rays are needed to see if there is any longer term damage and the employee will be off work for an undetermined period.

“It’s unfortunate,” said Riva.

But he commends the assistance of firefighters during the situation, as the incident took place at BX Community Park, which is right next to the BX-Swan Lake fire hall.

“It was nice to have the help of the fire department there.”

The situation could have been much worse.

“He was very lucky,” fire Chief Bill Wacey said, as there was a gash near the femoral artery, which is the main arterial blood supply to the thigh and leg.

Grounds Guys looks after landscape maintenance for the Regional District of North Okanagan, as well as the City of Vernon and District of Coldstream.

ORIGINAL: Man run over by lawn mower near Vernon

READ MORE: Kelowna man arrested after fleeing from cops in truck stolen in Vernon

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

landscaping

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Water springs from retaining wall near Vernon’s Polson Park
Next story
Car crashes into rockface in Wilson’s Landing

Just Posted

Police return stolen Buddha statues to Vernon residents

Two statues were stolen from the yards of two differrent properties on 24 Avenue June 5

UPDATE: Vernon man recovering after being run over by lawnmower

Landscape maintenance worker OK following incident in the BX

Water springs from retaining wall near Vernon’s Polson Park

Vernon park, neighbouring road closed due to flooding until further notice

Indigenous Vernon pot shop owner refuses to close after provincial raid

$10K worth of product seized from downtown cannabis dispensary Tupa’s Joint

COVID-19 puts brakes on CMHA fundraiser ride

8th annual Ride Don’t Hide event cancelled amid pandemic, fundraising efforts move ahead anyway

B.C. COVID-19 cases remain low, 14 new with no deaths

Isolation increases street drug risk, Bonnie Henry says

Mitchell’s Musings: On the road to reviving grad tradition

Columnist Glenn Mitchell looks at the once popular event of tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon

Car crashes into rockface in Wilson’s Landing

The collision occurred just before 5 p.m. on Westside Road

Search and rescue save a cat following a flood in the Creston area

A rescue raft was used to save the cat after regional floods knock out a bridge

B.C. records highest ever number of fatal overdoses in May with 170 deaths

That’s 11 people dying from illicit drugs every two days

Province loses battle to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo, Vancouver

B.C. Supreme Court ruled ‘it cannot be proven the clubhouses will be used unlawfully in the future’

Heavily armed police presence in Kelowna

RCMP swarmed the 900 block of Leon Avenue on Thursday afternoon

COLUMN: Explore our universe (at a distance)

Okanagan Regional Library offers virtual summer program for children

NHL return unlikely to affect minor hockey in B.C.: officials

Minor sports remain part of Phase 4 of Restart Plan

Most Read