UPDATE: Vernon murder case returns to court next week

UPDATED 9:27 a.m.

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s provincial court file has been adjourned to give precedence to a Supreme Court hearing next week.

Crown prosecutor Ann Katrine Saettler said an indictment has been filed in the Supreme Court, for which Bogarh will appear Nov. 13. A pre-trial conference is slated for later that day.

Bogarh will return to the provincial court Nov. 15 for arraignment.

ORIGINAL POST

After four consecutive delays, a Vernon murder case was back before the courts this morning.

A defence lawyer appeared on behalf of Paramjit Singh Bogarh in courtroom 101 before a Justice of the Peace Nov. 8 at 9 a.m.

At a previous arraignment hearing, crown prosecutor Ann Katrine Saettler sought and was granted, a three-week adjournment to complete substantial disclosure.

Bogarh is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiring to commit murder relating to the New Year’s Eve 1986 death of his spouse Saminder Kaur Bogarh.

The accused was denied bail by Justice Frank Cole in June. A court-ordered publication ban is in effect for information heard during that hearing.

None of the charges against him has been proven in court.

