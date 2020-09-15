UPDATE: Vernon RCMP converge in search for wanted suspect

No arrests were made despite a large police presence in a Vernon neighbourhood Monday, Sept 14.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received information regarding an unconfirmed sighting of a person with a warrant for their arrest in the Mission Hill area,” media relations Cpl. Tania Finn said.

The investigation led frontline officers to the 3400-block of Okanagan Avenue in Vernon in an attempt to locate the individual.

“However, police were unable to verify the information and no one was arrested in connection to the report,” Finn said.

Officers clad in camouflage surrounded a unit at the Regency Gardens off 36th Street.

Police were heard shouting, “Come out with your hands up,” and “You’re under arrest,” at around 5:48 p.m.

An estimated 12-15 unmarked and marked vehicle are on scene and around the neighbourhood and between 20-25 officers.

Several area residents were outside watching the action unfold.

One neighbour said they were evacuated from a nearby unit around 4:15 p.m.

“We were just sitting at home when we looked out our deck and saw police officers with guns,” the resident who didn’t wish to be identified said. “They left and more officers came. Then there was a knock on our door. It was the police saying we had to leave.”

READ MORE: ‘Come out with your hands up’ Vernon RCMP heard shouting

READ MORE: Man with North Okanagan ties still wanted by RCMP

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP