UPDATE: Vernon shooting victim linked to B.C. crime spree in serious condition

A 24-year-old Vernon man remains in hospital in serious condition; another man is dead and RCMP continue to investigate three incidents in the Okanagan and Vancouver Island Monday and Tuesday that may be related.

RCMP uncovered a possible link between a shooting in Vernon that left a man fighting for his life, a carjacking in Penticton and a police-involved shooting in Nanaimo that left one man dead.

In a news release Wednesday evening, RCMP asked for the public’s assistance in locating a 1996 grey, Ford Crown Victoria bearing B.C. licence plate DR258M, which was last seen in West Kelowna and was believed to be used by the shooter in Monday’s Vernon incident.

Police issued a release Thursday saying the Ford had been recovered.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a shooting in the 2700-block of 43rd Avenue at about 11:45 a.m. on Monday.

The alleged shooter, described as a Caucasian man, five-foot-nine with blonde hair, was seen leaving the area in the Ford Crown Victoria, police said.

A lone man was found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital. The 24-year-old from Vernon, as of Thursday, remained in hospital in serious condition.

At 8:35 p.m. that same day, Penticton RCMP were called to a motel in the 800-block of Westminster Avenue for a report of a man with a gun.

The man was seen in possession of a high-visibility vest and matched the description of the suspect in the Vernon shooting. The man fled before police arrived.

A short while later, at 8:46 p.m., Penticton RCMP received a report of a carjacking in the 100-block of Maple Street.

A person driving a bluish-grey Pontiac Vibe reported that a man matching the description of both previous incidents asked for a ride to the hospital to see a sick family member.

Once inside the car, the man assaulted the driver. They were forced from the vehicle in the 900-block of Main Street, Penticton, police said. The victim sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

At 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Penticton RCMP were notified that the stolen Pontiac Vibe was mobile and nearing the Departure Bay Ferry Terminal in Nanaimo. Assistance from Nanaimo RCMP was sought to arrest the suspect driver as the vehicle left the ferry.

“The vehicle was stopped by police and a takedown was initiated,” Chief Supt. Sean Sullivan, RCMP Island District commander, said Tuesday. “It resulted in what police believed was an individual with a firearm and shots were fired, resulting in the serious injuries to the suspect which later resulted in his death.

Shots were fired by police after Nanaimo RCMP officers reported that the man had a weapon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, which is now under investigation by the Independent Investigation Office of British Columbia. His name, age and hometown have not been released.

“We have no further updates at this time but we do expect to issue a limited update to our investigation next week,” said IIO’s chief civilian director Ron MacDonald. “Our priority at this time is to speak with witnesses without providing information that may taint their perception of what transpired. As it is our policy, we do not provide the names of affected persons.”

 

