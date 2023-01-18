UPDATE: Whitevale boil water advisory rescinded

Interior Health and Regional District of North Okanagan issued precautionary notice last week

UPDATE Jan. 18:

The Regional District of North Okanagan, in conjunction with Interior Health, advises that the Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued to customers supplied by the Whitevale Water Utility has been rescinded.

All bacterial testing results and disinfection levels are within normal drinking water standards in the distribution system

ORIGINAL Jan. 12:

Residents in Whitevale are advised to boil their water following a power outage that impacted the local water utility.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice (BWN) as of Jan. 12.

The BWN is in effect until sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe.

“While water service to customers is being restored, you may experience some turbidity, which is normal. Please run the cold water in your bathtub and other taps and appliances until the water runs clear,” the district advises.

A power outage or other event causing loss of water can lead to depressurization of the distribution pipes increasing the risk of back siphonage.

The RDNO is required to issue a BWN and complete water sampling to ensure the continued safety of the water system. The level of service and treatment via chlorination has been maintained. This precautionary measure is based on the American Water Works Association (AWWA) standards.

All customers should boil their water for at least one minute when preparing any food, drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or when brushing teeth.

